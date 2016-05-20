BRIEF-Shofu completes establishment of unit in Brazil
* Says it completes establishment of unit in Brazil, named as Shofu Dental Brasil Comercio De Produtos Odontologicos Ltda, with unit SHOFU Dental Corporation, on Jan. 26
May 20 Nattopharma ASA :
* Q1 2016 revenue at 12.5 million Norwegian crowns ($1.50 million), 84 pct growth compared to Q1 2015
* Q1 EBITDA loss 1.7 million Norwegian crowns, improved from loss 3.7 million crowns same quarter last year
* Confirms NattoPharma is on track for a positive EBITDA result in H2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3425 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Global Health Investment Fund I, LLC has acquired 1.3 million shares of the co, and is holding 5.5 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 700 won/share for FY 2016