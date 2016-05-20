May 20 Fitch On Taiwan Banks

* Recession to hurt Taiwan banks' earnings, asset quality

* Outlook for banking sector is stable

* Expect growth in sme and consumer lending to pick up during rest of 2016

* Expect interest rates to remain low

