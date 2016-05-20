BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 20 Fitch On Taiwan Banks
* Recession to hurt Taiwan banks' earnings, asset quality
* Outlook for banking sector is stable
* Expect growth in sme and consumer lending to pick up during rest of 2016
* Expect interest rates to remain low
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago