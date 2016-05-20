May 20 Cogentix Medical Inc :
* Cogentix Medical postpones May 20, 2016 annual meeting in
response to court ruling; new meeting date set for May 24, 2016
at 12:00 p.m. Central Daylight time
* Postponed annual meeting in light of Chancery court in
State of Delaware granting preliminary injunction motion brought
by director of Co
* Court ruled board may not take steps to implement board
reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of seats to five
* Court also ruled board may not take steps to implement
board reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of class i
seats to one
