* Sees Q3 2016 net sales down 12 percent versus Q3 2015

* 2016-2017 projection for U.S. commodity prices for corn $3.35 per bushel

* 2016-2017 projection for U.S. commodity prices for soybeans $9.10 per bushel

* Sees FY 2016 capex outlook about $725 million

* Sees FY 2016 total U.S. farm cash receipts of $375.1 billion versus previous forecast of $381.3 billion

* Q3 revenue view $6.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 revenue view $23.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Value of agricultural production expected to be "stable" in China in fiscal 2016