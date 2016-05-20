BRIEF-Bryn Mawr Bank to buy Royal Bancshares Of Pennsylvania
* Bryn Mawr Bank corporation to acquire Royal Bancshares of Pennsylvania, Inc.
May 20 First Citizens Bancshares Inc:
* First Citizens Bank and Cordia Bancorp Inc. announce merger agreement
* Cash consideration of $5.15 will be paid to shareholders of Cordia for each of their shares of Cordia Bancorp's stock
* Agreement has been approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Upon completion of merger, bank of Virginia branch offices will open as first citizens bank branches Source text for Eikon:
* SMI blue-chip index composition faces biggest change in years
LONDON, Jan 31 U.S. bank Citi is moving several senior investment bankers to client focused roles as part of a reshuffle detailed in an internal staff memo seen by Reuters.