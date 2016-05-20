May 20 Comptel Oyj :

* Comptel has received a favourable ruling from India's Income Tax Commissioner (CIT) regarding withholding tax for Indian tax years 2010-2011

* Based on this ruling Comptel's preliminary estimate is that India tax authorities should return approximately 1.5 million euros ($1.68 million) in withholding tax and interest

* Comptel will include the tax ruling impact in its financials once the refund procedure has been specified

* This ruling removes double taxation for Comptel in India