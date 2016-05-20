UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 20 Gannett Co Inc :
* Gannett mails letter to Tribune Publishing Company stockholders
* Urges Tribune Publishing stockholders to "withhold" votes for all eight tribune director nominees
* Underscores value of $15.00 per share all-cash premium offer for Tribune
* "reiterates commitment to transaction"
* Tribune's chairman, Michael Ferro, offered to support Gannett's offer only if he would have significant role in company post-closing
* "encourages Tribune stockholders to send a clear and coordinated message" to their board that they expect superior, certain value for their shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.