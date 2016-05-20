UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Food and Drug Administration:
* FDA modernizes nutrition facts label for packaged foods
* New nutrition facts label will include updated design to highlight "calories" and "servings," two important elements for informed food choices
* New nutrition facts label will include requirements for serving sizes that more closely reflect amounts of food that people currently eat
* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of grams and percent daily value for added sugars for consumers to know how much sugar is in product
* New nutrition facts label to include declaration of vitamin D and potassium that will include the actual gram amount, in addition to the percentage DV
* In nutrition facts label, "calories from fat" will be removed; "total fat," "saturated fat," and "trans fat" will continue to be required
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources