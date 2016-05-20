UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
May 20 Amtrust Financial Services Inc:
* Completed acquisition of 100% of outstanding shares of First Nationwide Title Agency, LLC and its subsidiaries for cash
* Expect Amtrust title will contribute to company's fee and underwriting revenue
* Steven Napolitano appointed senior executive vice president of Amtrust title and president of direct title division Source text for Eikon:
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
Feb 3 Hudson's Bay Co has made a takeover approach for struggling retailer Macy's Inc, people familiar with the matter said, trying to push further into the U.S. market where it already owns the Lord & Taylor and Saks Fifth Avenue chains.