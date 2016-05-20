May 20 William Hill Plc :

* William hill launches 350 mln stg corporate bond

* Bonds will be issued with a coupon of 4.875% and for an aggregate principal amount of £350m

* Proceeds of bonds, which will mature in 2023, will be used to refinance company's existing debt and for general corporate purposes.

* Bonds were priced today and are expected to be issued on or about 27 may 2016.