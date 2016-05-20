UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 William Hill Plc :
* William hill launches 350 mln stg corporate bond
* Bonds will be issued with a coupon of 4.875% and for an aggregate principal amount of £350m
* Proceeds of bonds, which will mature in 2023, will be used to refinance company's existing debt and for general corporate purposes.
* Bonds were priced today and are expected to be issued on or about 27 may 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources