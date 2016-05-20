May 20 Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Signs agreement with Aggregate Media regarding advertising space with payment via set-off issue

* Deal value is 2 million Swedish crowns ($239,647) to be paid via set-off with 200,000 shares at 10 crowns per share