Nokia beats market expectations in fourth quarter
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.
May 20 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer announces European Medicines Agency acceptance for review of marketing authorization application for Trumenba (Meningococcal Group B Vaccine) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, Feb 2 Finnish network equipment maker Nokia reported on Thursday a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by cost cuts, and repeated its forecast for falling network sales in 2017.
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.