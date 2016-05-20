BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 Cemtrex Inc
* Cemtrex withdraws form s-3 registration statement, maintains plan to pursue traditional financing in near future
* Withdrawn form s-3 registration statement filed with sec on april 12, after determining it was unlikely co would meet eligibility requirements
* Registration statement did not become effective and no securities under registration statement have been sold
* Says roughly $3.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as of march 31, 2016
* Still exploring traditional debt & equity financings to raise funds for planned acquisitions and to strengthen company's balance sheet
* Identified several acquisition opportunities that would be "synergistic and accretive" to existing business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.