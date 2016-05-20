May 20 Genenews Ltd

* Granted a management cease trade order by ontario securities commission

* Continues to expect to file required annual filings on or before may 27, 2016.

* Also expects to file its quarterly financial statements for three-month period ended march 31, 2016 and 2015 on or before june 15, 2016