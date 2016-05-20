May 20 Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
(PREPA):
* PREPA reaches agreement with creditors on bond purchase
* Reached agreement with its supporting creditors on sale of
first installment of $111 million in "relending" bonds
* As part of agreement, PREPA will receive $55 million in
bond proceeds on May 19, 2016
* La Fortaleza has issued executive order expressly
excluding relending bonds to be issued under BPA from any
potential stay under Moratorium Act
* Parties are working collaboratively to finalize
documentation for closing of remaining sale of $55 million in
relending bonds
* In process of documenting sale of remaining $55 million in
relending bonds