May 20 U.S. CDC:

* U.S. CDC gives final investigation update regarding outbreak of Salmonella Montevideo, Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to Wonderful Pistachios

* U.S. CDC says 11 people infected with outbreak strains of Salmonella from 9 states, 2 people were hospitalized and no deaths were reported Source text 1.usa.gov/1LSbEYU