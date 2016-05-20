UPDATE 1-Toyota a Japanese brand, but also a U.S. manufacturer - company president
* Toyota's U.S. production has risen since 1980s - Akio Toyoda
May 20 (Reuters) -
* E-Trade offices raided, employees arrested for illegal trading - NY Post, citing sources
* E-Trade's Manila offices raided, equipment confiscated, and as many as 36 employees arrested in a raid by Philippines authorities last week - NY Post
Source text - (nyp.st/1svyHjm)
* Toyota's U.S. production has risen since 1980s - Akio Toyoda
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.