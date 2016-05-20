UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 21 O'Charley's:
* O'Charley's notifies customers of payment card incident
* Immediately began an investigation and engaged a leading third party cyber-security firm to assist
* O'Charley's says notified law enforcement officials and is supporting their investigation
* No other guest information was involved
* Cards used at o'Charley's restaurants between March 18, 2016 and April 8, 2016 May have been affected
* Security investigation identified signs of unauthorized access to payment card network of co's restaurants
* Unauthorized program installed on point-of-sale devices
* Party cyber security firm to further strengthen security of its systems
* Unauthorized program looked for data from payment cards swiped in restaurants when data was being routed to obtain authorization
* O'Charley's says payment card networks have been notified of incident Source text for Eikon:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources