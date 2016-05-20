UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec may build a U.S. manufacturing base for appliances -source
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
May 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
* CP Says "Disappointed" by province of B.C. decision to reverse position on agreement in-principle regarding rafter access to kicking horse river
* Province agreed to assume risks associated with any safety-related incident arising directly from special access for rafters Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results