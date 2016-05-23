BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 OCI NV :
* Termination of proposed combination of CF Industries with OCI's European, North American and global distribution businesses
* CF will pay OCI $150 million in connection with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dynegy Inc receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change