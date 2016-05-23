UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :
* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2016
* For first six months ended March 31, continuing operations revenue* +9%
* Diluted headline earnings per share 517 cents +63% for six months ended 31 March
* Interim gross dividend per listed ordinary share (2015: 95 cents) 105 cents +11%
* Capital expenditure of R349 million is r53 million higher than comparative period
* Total capital expenditure for year, including replacement capital, is forecasted at R930 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources