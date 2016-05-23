May 23 Pioneer Food Group Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 March 2016

* For first six months ended March 31, continuing operations revenue* +9%

* Diluted headline earnings per share 517 cents +63% for six months ended 31 March

* Interim gross dividend per listed ordinary share (2015: 95 cents) 105 cents +11%

* Capital expenditure of R349 million is r53 million higher than comparative period

* Capital expenditure of R349 million is r53 million higher than comparative period

* Total capital expenditure for year, including replacement capital, is forecasted at R930 million