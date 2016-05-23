UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
* Reviewed condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended 27 March 2016
* Six month turnover + 53.5% to r2 billion
* Diluted HEPS + 87.2% to 48.1 cps for six months ended 27 march 2016
* Capital expenditure of r150 million is planned for second half of 2016 for continued upgrading of production facilities and ongoing investment in capacity expansion.
* Plans to declare a dividend for financial year to 25 september 2016, payable early in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources