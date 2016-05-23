May 23 Balwin Properties Ltd

* Sales for 2016 financial year have been exceptional, with revenue increasing 54 pct to r2.1 billion (2015: r1.4 billion)

* Average selling price achieved per unit amounted to r998 328

* Gross profit margin was 42.6 pct, significantly higher than 35.9 pct achieved in comparative period and above long term target of 40 pct

* Headline earnings per share of 131 cents per share had been achieved for financial year

* Management expects residential property market to continue to be driven by macroeconomic trends in short to medium term.

* Demand for middle segment residential units is expected to remain strong and management anticipates demand for balwin product to remain robust.