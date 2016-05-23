Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 23 Aixtron SE
* Fujian Grand Chip Investment (FGC) intends to support Aixtron's strategy going forward
* Research and development competency and Aixtron's existing technology shall be maintained at existing technology centers
* FGC has also agreed that aixtron shall further strengthen its technology, IP portfolio, which shall remain vested with aixtron
* Aixtron's existing global set up will be maintained and expanded
* Aixtron's legal domicile and headquarters shall remain in Herzogenrath, Germany
* In event takeover is successful, Martin Goetzeler is to remain CEO of Aixtron, Bernd Schulte to remain in his function as COO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)