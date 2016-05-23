May 23 Aixtron SE

* Fujian Grand Chip Investment (FGC) intends to support Aixtron's strategy going forward

* Research and development competency and Aixtron's existing technology shall be maintained at existing technology centers

* FGC has also agreed that aixtron shall further strengthen its technology, IP portfolio, which shall remain vested with aixtron

* Aixtron's existing global set up will be maintained and expanded

* Aixtron's legal domicile and headquarters shall remain in Herzogenrath, Germany

* In event takeover is successful, Martin Goetzeler is to remain CEO of Aixtron, Bernd Schulte to remain in his function as COO