May 23 Votum SA :

* Adopts 2016 -2018 dividend policy

* To put 100 percent of FY net profit for dividend payment or share buy back if net profit won't pass 9 million zlotys ($2.3 million)

* To put 9 million zlotys plus 50 percnet of excess of amount above 9 million zlotys for dividend or buyback if FY net profit surpass 9 million zlotys