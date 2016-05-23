May 23 Highland Gold :

* Total production at Mnogovershinnoye (MNV), Novoshirokinskoye (Novo) and Belaya Gora in Q1 2016 of 56,889 oz of gold and gold equivalents, compared to 57,421 oz in Q1 2015

* Affirms its forecast for total production of gold and gold equivalents of 255,000-265,000 oz for full year

* Average realized gold price of 1,174 USD/oz