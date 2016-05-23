UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 Olympic Entertainment Group AS :
* Its Latvian subsidiaries , Olympic Casino Latvia SIA and casino operating company SIA Garkalns are merging
* Merger will be finalised within current year
* After merger group will carry on operating casinos only through Olympic Casino Latvia SIA
* Merger of subsidiaries has no direct influence on economic activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources