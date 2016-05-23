May 23 Cytotools AG :

* Results from the phase II / III trial for the treatment of leg ulcers (venous leg ulcer, ulcerated leg) confirmed for the first time a clinical efficacy of DermaPro in this indication

* In treatment of leg ulcers with DermaPro a complete wound closure was achieved in 50% of treated patients

* Wound size in leg ulcer decreased by 62% compared to initial level with DermaPro treatment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)