May 23 DTEK Finance BV :

* Says in Q1, DTEK Group companies produced 7.2 million tonnes of coal, up 5.8 pct yoy

* Says in Q1, DTEK Group companies generated 9.8 billion kWh of electricity, down 10.9 pct versus year ago

* Says in Q1 DTEK Group companies transmitted 12.1 billion kWh of electricity via networks, down 0.5 pct versus year ago