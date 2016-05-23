May 23 (Reuters) -

* Tencent in talks with Softbank to buy Japanese telecommunications giant's majority stake in Finland's Supercell Oy- WSJ, citing sources

* Tencent's talks with Softbank are still at an early stage, and it isn't clear whether Softbank is currently in talks with other parties-WSJ

* Tencent President Martin Lau and Chief Strategy Officer James Mitchell recently flew to Helsinki to persuade Supercell's founders To support sale - WSJ Source :(on.wsj.com/1U6VE2C) Further company coverage: [0700.HK 9984.T] )