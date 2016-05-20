UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec may build a U.S. manufacturing base for appliances -source
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
May 20 Facebook Inc
* On May 20, 2016, Facebook, Inc terminated its existing and undrawn $6.5 billion senior unsecured revolving credit facility
* Company terminated 2013 facility in connection with its entry into 2016 facility
* Facebook Inc says on May 20, 2016, and in connection with termination of 2013 facility, company entered into a $2.0 billion senior unsecured revolving credit
* Any amounts outstanding under 2016 facility will mature and become due on May 20, 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Samsung says continues to evaluate new U.S. investment needs
JAKARTA, Feb 2 Southeast Asian ride-hailing firm Grab on Thursday said it will invest $700 million to expand in Indonesia over the next four years, marking its biggest-ever investment in any country.
* Parexel international reports second quarter fiscal year 2017 results