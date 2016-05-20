May 20 Quest Diagnostics Inc

* Entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase approximately $250 million of company's common stock

* Under asr agreement, company made a $250 million payment to morgan stanley & co on may 20, 2016

* Transaction is expected to be completed during q3 of 2016