BRIEF-Snapchat parent Snap Inc says 2016 revenue was $404.5 mln
* For year ended Dec. 31, 2016, recorded revenue of $404.5 million, as compared to revenue of $58.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2015
May 23 De La Rue Plc
* Sale of cash processing solutions limited
* Sale of cash processing solutions limited and related subsidiaries to CPS Topco LIMITED, a company owned by Privet Capital
* Concluded that cash processing is non-core to group's business
* Under terms of agreement, De La Rue has received 2.1 mln stg upon completion of transaction
* Deferred consideration totalling 1.5 mln stg will be payable in two equal instalments on first and second anniversaries of transaction
* Transaction is anticipated to be cash neutral overall to group at completion
* In relation to sale, group expects to recognise a 23.4 mln stg non-cash exceptional charge in 2015/16. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lone Pine Capital Llc reports a 5.8 percent passive stake in Rice Energy Inc as of Jan 23 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kxLWjg) Further company coverage:
* Jennison Associates Llc reports 6.5 percent passive stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc as of December 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k1fylR Further company coverage: