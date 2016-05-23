May 23 Koninklijke KPN NV :

* KPN Ventures, the venturing arm of KPN, has entered into an agreement with the Cottonwood European Technology Fund (CETF) to become one of its cornerstone investors

* CETF is a venture capital fund specialized in high-tech companies in an early stage of development Source text: bit.ly/1VfkNgU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)