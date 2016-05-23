BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 Bombardier Inc :
* Flexjet, LLC is previously undisclosed customer that purchased 20 challenger 350 jets
* Order, announced on april 1, 2016, is valued at approximately $534 million us, based on 2016 list prices for standard-equipped aircraft
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change