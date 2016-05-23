May 23 Tribune Publishing Co :
* Tribune Publishing rejects revised Gannett takeover
proposal
* "board has again rejected Gannett proposal as not in best
interests of tribune shareholders"
* Invited Gannett to agree to mutual non-disclosure
agreement under which both parties could engage in due diligence
and discussions
* "continue to have serious doubts about Gannett's ability
to enter into a transaction"
* "stand ready to work with Gannett to assess whether there
is a path forward that will create more value"
* Board has set no timetable for concluding discussions
* Invited Gannett to discuss to assess whether a transaction
in "best interests of Tribune and Gannett shareholders can be
negotiated"
* Believe $70.5 million growth capital investment from Nant
Capital "will support Tribune's transformation strategy"
