BRIEF-Dynegy receives final approval to acquire Engie US Portfolio
May 23 Patrick Industries Inc :
* Completed acquisition of business and certain assets of Cana Holdings Inc And its subsidiaries
* Expects deal to be immediately accretive to 2016 net income per share; net purchase price for Cana was approximately $16.8 million
* Mint Middle East LLC has signed a term sheet to acquire a UAE Central Bank licensed financial company through a company to be incorporated
* Pele Mountain forms subsidiary for energy projects, proposes corporate restructuring and name change