SAFT ON WEALTH-Individual stocks don't even beat Treasury bills: James Saft
Feb 1 If you want to be a stock picker, you had better be a truly exceptional one because the alternative is not pleasant.
May 23 Heta Asset Resolution AG
* Fitch: Heta deal could give modest profit uplift to German banks
* German banks' profitability could receive a modest uplift in 2016 if Heta asset resolution AG's creditors accept revised settlement by Austrian government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
Feb 1 If you want to be a stock picker, you had better be a truly exceptional one because the alternative is not pleasant.
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that it had posted net inflows of more than $1.3 billion in its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in January.