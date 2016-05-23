BRIEF-Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
May 23 Xenoport Inc :
* Merger agreement contains termination provisions subject, in certain circumstances, to payment of termination fee of $16.5 million - sec filing
* Agreement provides that arbor pharmaceuticals will be required to pay co a reverse termination fee of $25 million under certain circumstances
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."
* CareTrust REIT Inc says acquired two seniors housing communities in Milwaukee metropolitan area for approximately $26.1 million