Madoff victims' recovery tops $9.7 billion with new payout
Feb 2 Bernard Madoff's victims will soon recoup another $252 million from the trustee unwinding the swindler's firm, boosting their total recovery to $9.72 billion.
May 23 Fitch:
* Bankrupt E&P companies less likely to seek dips; distressed investors wait out volatility
* Energy defaults and bankruptcies are expected to continue
* "Distressed debt funds and private equity firms are poised to play a greater role in bankruptcy"
* Distressed energy firms face a dearth of traditional funding options and have limited choices
* Many highly leveraged shale producers cannot generate sufficient cash flow to sustain debt service and fund operations Source text for Eikon:
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 A court in the Netherlands on Thursday has declined to enforce bankruptcy proceedings against two subsidiaries of debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA , a person who had access to the court's document said.
Feb 2 Struggling British sportswear retailer Sports Direct is in talks to bid for Eastern Outfitters LLC, the parent of U.S. discount chain Bob's Stores and outdoor retailer Eastern Mountain Sports, people familiar with the matter said.