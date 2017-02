Chinese fintech firm Wangjin Holdings plans $500 mln HK IPO in 2017-IFR

HONG KONG, Feb 3 Guangdong Wangjin Holdings Technology, which builds and operates online finance platforms for Chinese banks and insurers, plans to raise at least $500 million in an initial public offering in Hong Kong in 2017, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.