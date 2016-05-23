Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 23 Hugo Games A/S :
* Says is currently in negotiations with US based Lima Sky regarding possible game development partnership
* Parties have entered into negotiations regarding a new Doodle Jump game based on one of Hugo Games' existing mobile game-engines
* Says draft agreement with Lima Sky incorporates a set of milestones/breakaways which means that Lima Sky can terminate the agreement before a game is published
* Upon having significant news regarding the negotiation with Lima Sky, the company will immediately inform the market
* Lima Sky is creator of Doodle Jump Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)