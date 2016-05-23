May 23 (Reuters) -

* Longpoint Minerals, LLC says it has sold $525.4 mln in equity financing - SEC Filing

* Longpoint Minerals, LLC discloses in Form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $525.4 million Source - 1.usa.gov/1XrKISx (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)