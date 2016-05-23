UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
May 23 Parsley Energy Inc
* Parsley energy announces acquisition of mineral rights in southern delaware basin
* Parsley energy inc says deal valued at $280.5 million in cash
* Intends to finance acquisition through debt and equity issuances announced concurrently with announcement of acquisition
* Purchase of additional working interests in company's leasehold in pecos,reeves counties totaling 885 net acres for $9.0 million in cash
* Parsley energy inc says estimated net current production associated with acquired mineral rights is about 280 barrels of oil equivalent per day Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.