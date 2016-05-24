May 24 Valartis Group AG :

* FY group loss of 58.4 million Swiss francs for continued and discontinued operations (previous year on a comparable basis: group loss of 73.3 million francs)

* FY income from interest was significantly lower: down by 1.0 million francs to minus 2.2 million francs

Once Valartis Group AG and Valartis Finance Holding AG have successfully recovered, group structure will be realigned and new business model will be established