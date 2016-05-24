May 24 Compagnie des Alpes SA :

* Reports H1 revenue of 443.7 million euros ($497.4 million) versus 418.0 million euros a year ago (comparable)

* H1 operating profit is 98.1 million euros versus 89.8 million euros a year ago (actual)

* H1 net profit group share is 54.5 million euros versus 50.5 million euros a year ago (actual)

* Sees annual increase in overall sales for ski areas above 3% in 2015/2016, with EBITDA margin in line

* Says leisure destinations division should on comparable basis register in 2015/2016 increase compared to previous year