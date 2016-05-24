UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 24 Compagnie des Alpes SA :
* Reports H1 revenue of 443.7 million euros ($497.4 million) versus 418.0 million euros a year ago (comparable)
* H1 operating profit is 98.1 million euros versus 89.8 million euros a year ago (actual)
* H1 net profit group share is 54.5 million euros versus 50.5 million euros a year ago (actual)
* Sees annual increase in overall sales for ski areas above 3% in 2015/2016, with EBITDA margin in line
* Says leisure destinations division should on comparable basis register in 2015/2016 increase compared to previous year Source text: bit.ly/25dgeX8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources