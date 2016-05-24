UniCredit prices rights issue at 38 pct discount
MILAN, Feb 1 UniCredit said on Wednesday it had priced its 13 billion euro ($14 billion) rights issue at a 38 percent discount to the so-called theoretical ex-rights price.
* BSI says takes note of the announcements by FINMA and MAS in relation to past compliance gaps related to the 1mdb case
* BSI says integration process with EFG is progressing smoothly and as previously announced, once the transaction closes, BSI will be fully merged and integrated into EFG
* BSI says Monetary Authority Of Singapore (MAS) will be allowing the transfer of the assets and liabilities of bsi bank limited (BSI's Singapore subsidiary) to the Singapore branch of EFG bank ag
* BSI says financial penalties levied by FINMA and MAS will be paid from BSI's general reserves for banking risks
* BSI says Stefano Coduri decides to step down with immediate effect. Roberto Isolani appointed group CEO
* BSI says has undertaken steps to strengthen management, including introduction of a new chief risk officer and the appointment of a new group legal counsel (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
NEW YORK, Feb 1 Guggenheim Investments said on Wednesday that it had posted net inflows of more than $1.3 billion in its fixed-income mutual funds and ETFs in January.
Feb 1 The following are the 20 top-selling vehicles in the U.S. in January as reported by the automakers and ranked by total units. Top 20 selling vehicles in the United States in January RANK VEHICLE January 17 January 16 PCT CHNG 1 Ford F-Series P/U 57,995 51,540 12.5 2 Chevy Silverado-C/K P/U 35,553 37,863 -6.1 3 Ram P/U 33,769 32,564