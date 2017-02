May 23 Almirall SA :

* Signs through its Dallas based company Thermigen, an exclusive US strategic marketing collaboration agreement for Silhouette Instalift (TM) with Sinclair Pharma Plc

* Thermigen has been initially granted with exclusive four-year distribution rights for US market until mid-2020

Source text: bit.ly/1U9ejOh

