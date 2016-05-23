May 23 New Argen Holdings Limited :

* Intended sale of ordinary shares in Coca Cola HBC AG by New Argen Holdings Limited

* Announces that it intends to offer for sale up to approximately 5.4 million existing ordinary shares of Coca Cola HBC AG

* Credit Suisse Securities (Europe) Limited has been appointed as sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner in respect of placing

* Placing will take place via an accelerated bookbuild, which will be launched with immediate effect