* Dow and dupont announce senior leadership appointments for
dowdupont
* Howard ungerleider will become chief financial officer for
dowdupont
* Stacy fox will become general counsel for dowdupont
* Charles j. Kalil will become special counsellor to
executive chairman of dowdupont
* Says edward d. Breen , chair and chief executive officer
of dupont, will become chief executive officer of dowdupont
* Appointments will be effective upon completion of proposed
merger transaction, which is expected to close in second half of
2016
* Says in addition to other duties, liveris will have
responsibility for material science business
* Consummation of intended business separation transactions
is not expected to exceed 18-24 months after merger close
* Says breen will have responsibility for agriculture and
specialty products businesses
